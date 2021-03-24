From Rohingyas' 'illegal Detention' To Sajjan Kumar's Bail: Key Pleas Before SC On Mar 25

With several high-profile cases set to come up before the Supreme Court on Thursday, March 24 will also witness the top court hear Bhima Koregaon violence accused Gautam Navlakha's bail plea. The apex court will also hear the matter pertaining to the Delhi Jal Board's plea whereas the bail plea of former Congress leader and 1984 riot-accused Sajjan Kumar has also been listed for March 24.

Here are the top cases listed before the Supreme Court for March 24:

1. Bail plea of Gautam Navlakha

On Thursday, the Supreme Court will hear the bail plea of Bhima Koregaon violence accused Gautam Navlakha.

NIA had lodged a case against him under UAPA in which he was also arrested. ASG S V Raju had demanded time to file a reply on the plea of Navlakha after which the matter was fixed for the next date. The top court had taken note of the submission of Additional Solicitor General SV Raju that NIA be granted some more time to file its response to the plea. The activist had moved the top court on February 19 against the Bombay High Court order of February 8 dismissing his bail plea.

2. 'Illegal detention' of Rohingyas

The top court is also set to hear arguments pertaining to the detention of Rohingyas in Jammu and Kashmir region. Prashant Bhushan will be appearing in this matter for Rohingyas and has demanded that Rohingyas should be given refugee identification card. The plea seeks the release of 150-170 Rohingyas detained in Jammu back in march.

3. Delhi Jal Board's plea

The Supreme Court of India will also hear the plea of the Delhi Jal Board. It has requested the Court to direct Haryana to release the pure sufficient water to Delhi and cease the discharge of pollutant materials into Yamuna river. A bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian agreed to list the matter for Thursday, after advocate Shadan Farasat mentioned for urgent listing of a fresh interlocutory application (IA) filed by the DJB, in the pending plea.

4. Serum, Bharat Biotech's plea

The argument on the plea of Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India - which manufactures Covaxin and Covishield vaccines - is also listed before the top court. There are many cases pending against the vaccine makers before various high courts. The pharma firms have urged the SC to restrain high courts from entertaining petitions related to COVID-19 vaccinations and want the apex court itself to deal with the issue.

5. Sajjan Kumar bail plea

Bail plea of former Congress leader and 1984 riot accused Sajjan Kumar will be heard before the Supreme Court. The bench of Chief Justice of India will hear the matter. Kumar through his counsel has demanded bail on health grounds. The former Congress leader was found guilty on 17 December 2018 by a Delhi court and was thereby sentenced to life imprisonment.

