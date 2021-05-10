From Seeking Stay On Farmers' Protest to O2 Hoarding Case, Matters In Delhi HC On May 11

On May 11, the Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear and issue orders in relation to some crucial cases. From the plea seeking removal of protesting farmers from the borders to a series of petitions related to the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, here are some of the crucial cases that are on the list of the court for Tuesday.

1. Plea seeking stay on farmers' protest

On Tuesday, the court is going to continue its hearing on the petition filed by Dhananjai Rai seeking to remove people "squatting under the garb of farmers' agitation" in the national capital and clear all the roads and public places. The Court took up the matter for hearing on Monday.

2. Delhi's COVID-19 situation related Petitions

The court is also slated to continue hearing a batch of petitions related to the COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

3. Bail application of accused in February violence

Besides, the court has on its schedule hearing of bail pleas of the numerous accused in violence that broke out in the national capital in February last year.

4. Opening of Indira Gandhi Government Hospital-related plea

Lastly, the court is ready to hear the plea seeking directions to the Delhi government to start the Indira Gandhi Government Hospital immediately and save the precious lives of these frontline workers, and citizens of Dwarka sub-city amidst the pandemic.

5. Plea seeking stay on construction of Central Vista

On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court is going to hear a plea seeking a stay in the construction work of the Central Vista project in New Delhi amid the prevailing condition of coronavirus cases across the country.

6. “Oxygen Master Plan”- related petition

The Delhi court is also scheduled to hear a petition seeking direction to frame guidelines to hospitals to create an “Oxygen Master Plan” including mandatory directions to hospitals to have their own Oxygen Plants.

7. Plea seeking suspension of challans by the red-light violation cameras

Besides, the court is to hear a plea seeking direction to suspend the issuance of challans by the red-light violation cameras in Delhi till the situation in the city gets better.

(Credit- Representative Image)