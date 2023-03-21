From Switching Vehicles To Changing Look: Here's How Amritpal Singh Camouflaged & Escaped

The Punjab Police made some progress in hunting down Amritpal Singh as they recovered an SUV that the absconder used to escape. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Punjab IGP Sukhchain Singh Gill revealed that the vehicle was recovered from the Shahkot area in Jalandhar. "We have arrested four people-- Manpreet Singh, Gurdeep Singh, Harpreet Singh, and Gurbesh Singh. These are the people who helped Amritpal escape when the Punjab Police were about to arrest him," the officer said.

"We have recovered a few weapons, a rifle and one sword. We have registered a fresh FIR under Section 47 of the Arms Act and we have some sections for helping a culprit escape. From the interrogation conducted on these four people, we found that they went to Gurudwara Nangal Ambiya village after escaping the Police. There Amritpal changed his clothes, put on a pant and a shirt. And there were three more people with him (Amritpal) and they fled on two separate bikes," IGP Gill revealed.

"Further, we are examining the CCTV footage and our investigation is under continuation," he added. He also detailed the areas to and from where Amritpal escaped. "There's a naka near Mehatpur from where Amritpal escaped and the SUV found today was used at the time. Nangal Ambiya is the second location where he changed his clothes and fled."

According to IGP Gill, the police have not yet recovered the bikes used by Amritpal and his aides to abscond. He, however, said that the police have the names of the three people who were on the bikes but refused to disclose any information due to security reasons. When asked if Amritpal could have escaped into another state after changing his attire, IGP Gill said, "We cannot say anything at this point but we have released some old pictures of him because one cannot be sure what getup he will be found." He also said that police has evidence of Amritpal having links with Pakistan's ISI and refused to reveal minute details of the operation.

During a briefing on March 21, the police revealed that the National Security Act, of 1980, has been invoked against Amritpal Singh who continues to remain out of the Aam Aadmi Party-led (AAP) Punjab administration's reach. Punjab IGP Sukhchain Singh Gill said that a non-bailable warrant was issued against the Waris Punjab De chief on March 18 and assured that the police are working as per the law.

Confirming that Amritpal has not been arrested yet, the officer said, "There has been no illegal arrest so far nor there will be and as and when (Amritpal) is arrested the information will be made public." The IGP also revealed that the protest in Mohali, which was being carried out by Amritpal's supporters against the Bhagwant Mann government's crackdown, has also ended peacefully and the roads have been unblocked.

Chain of events that led to Amritpal's escape

1. The operation to nab Amritpal began when he was travelling from Jalandhar to Moga in Punjab. The Waris Punjab De chief is said to have first tried to disappear in a Mercedes escorted by two other SUVs on March 18.

2. Amritpal's convoy was intercepted by Punjab Police in Mehatpur. Several of his aides were arrested and weapons were recovered but Amritpal managed to escape. Ditching the Mercedes, he is said to have escaped on a bike.

(Suspected vehicle with Amritpal onboard spotted in CCTV footage; Image: Republic)

3. From Mehatpur, he escaped to Gurudwara Nangal Ambiya village in a second SUV and made his next attempt to flee. Four people-- Manpreet Singh, Gurdeep Singh, Harpreet Singh, and Gurbesh Singh-- helped him change his attire and switch to pant, shirt and a pink turban.

(Amritpal at the pillion's seat in a pink turban; Image: Republic)

4. The IGP revealed that the police have recovered Amritpal's discarded clothes from an SUV that they seized from Bullar village in Jalandhar's Shahkot.

5. According to the police, Amritpal then ditched the second SUV and escaped further with three of his aides on two different bikes.

(Amritpal and aides spotted fleeing on bikes in a CCTV footage; Image: Republic)

7. Several of Amritpal's pictures have been released by the Punjab Police to ease the absconder's arrest with the help of the people. "There are several pictures of Amritpal Singh in different attires. We are releasing all of these pictures. I request you display them so that people can help us to arrest him in this case," IGP Gill said.

Punjab Police releases a few pictures of 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh.



IGP Gill also said that Punjab CM Mann is closely monitoring the situation. The officer, however, said that it is not clear if Amritpal has left Punjab and revealed that the Punjab administration has reached out to J&K administration for assistance.