From Verdict On Afghan Refugees To Delhi Riots Case; Key Judgements In Courts Today

On September 7, the High Courts across India passed decrees and observations in a handful of key hearings. The Delhi HC recorded submissions of the Delhi government that Afghan refugees were protesting outside the United Nations High Commission for Refugees before disposing of the plea. The Calcutta HC said 'no faith in SSC' (school service examination) pursuant to plea before the court contending its recruitment process.

A Delhi court blamed the police for their "lackadaisical attitude" in probing the 2020 Delhi riots cases. Furthermore, the Madras HC asked the state government to refrain from printing photos of Chief Ministers on school textbooks. Also, the Bombay HC reserved judgment on a petition filed by a terminally ill woman prisoner, facing the trial of alleged link in the Naxal Blast case, seeking palliative care.

Here's a summary of advancements by several High Courts across India on September 7:

In the Delhi Riots case

A Delhi court came down on Delhi Police for their "lackadaisical attitude" in probing the 2020 Delhi riots cases. The court directed the Police Commissioner to take appropriate action ensuring proper and expeditious investigation into them. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Arun Kumar Garg, made the remarks while hearing a case against Dinesh Yadav, arrested for rioting. The Delhi Police has been granted the 'last and final' opportunity to file a supplementary charge sheet in the case within three weeks. The court noted that the accused has been in jail for almost a year and the matter is unable to proceed with the case on merits, along with other riots cases due to the "lackadaisical attitude" of the investigating agency, including officers up to the rank of DCP.

Vide an order dated September 6, the judge stated, "I deem it appropriate to send a copy of this order to Commissioner of Police, Delhi with a direction to take appropriate action as per law so as to ensure proper and expeditious investigation in the present case as well as the other riots cases within the time line."

Afghan Refugees protesting outside UNHCR office

The Delhi government informed the Delhi High Court that refugees from Afghanistan, protesting outside the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) office in Vasant Vihar have been removed from the demonstration site. Justice Rekha Palli was hearing the plea by the Vasant Vihar Welfare Association seeking the removal of Afghan refugees. In the previous hearing, the Delhi HC had asked the State and Central government to take measures to curb the gathering or take measures to shift the protesting refugees. The petitioner society had stated that the gathering was neither considerate of social distancing norms nor were they wearing masks. On September 7, Advocate Shahrukh Ejaz, appearing on behalf of the petitioner, confirmed that submissions by government counsel that refugees have been shifted.

Bombay HC reserves judgement of naxal blast accused seeking palliative care

Bombay HC reserved its previous verdict in a plea seeking directions to the Maharashtra government to transfer Maoist Leader Nirmala Uppuganti aka Narmada Akka to a hospice for palliative care on account of terminal cancer. Akka was arrested for her alleged involvement in the Gadchiroli Naxal attack of 2019 which took the lives of 15 police personnel and one civilian. Akka along with her husband were senior members of the banned organisation Communist Party of India (Maoist). Her advocate submitted that she was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and owing to prison conditions in the country, she was compelled to sleep in a crowded cell on the floor. Advocate Roy further stated that there is a lack of amenities in prisons such as toilets, hot water amongst other basic facilities. Akka has prayed that she is granted the palliative care unit and she be allowed to meet her husband, co-accused in the case. Justices SS Shinde and NJ Jamadar while reserving its verdict asked the counsel to be optimistic and not say 'petitioner's last few days' again and again. On the other hand, the Public Prosecutor vehemently opposed the contentions pointing out that Akka was attended to well as she is taken to Tata Memorial Care Centre thrice a week on alternate days without fail to make sure she receives adequate medical attention and treatment by doctors. The Division Bench highlighted the absence of a bail application and said that the petitioner should have applied for bail and then sought palliative care. Furthermore, the Bombay HC asked Akka's counsel to modify the prayer in the plea and include bail prayer in it, and if not then why so. Also, the court stated it wanted to be informed of her health conditions.

The Division Bench said, "First we are human beings, then we are judges or advocates. We will consider all aspects when someone comes before us."

Calcutta HC says 'no faith in SSC' (school service examination)

Reprimanding the school service examination, the Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of Calcutta HC said, "I have no faith in SSC". Gopal Mandal had filed the matter before the court wherein he contended the recruitment process of SSC. Apparently, Mandal secured the position of 214 in a merit list of 80% scorers but he did not get appointed. He submitted that after he had filed an RTI due to suspicion, instead of himself, a man named Nilmoni Barman got the job. Bringing to light the irregularities in the recruitment process of SSC, Mandal compelled SSC to admit the mistake of answering the questions in the hearing. Expressing grave dissatisfaction, Justice Gangopadhyay said he had no faith in the SSC.

Madras HC calls on Tamil Nadu government to eliminate CM's image from textbooks

In a key development, the Madras HC called on the state government to ensure the practice of embedding photographs of the Chief Minister or other public functionaries on textbooks and school bags is discontinued. A Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu did not hesitate from stating their disapproval over the trend, deeming the practice 'abhorring and misuse of public funds'. Advocate R Shunmugasundaram told the Bench that CM MK Stalin had issued a statement on Assembly Floor that the state government is set to ensure that textbooks, school bags and stationery bearing such images will continue until they are exhausted.

The Madras HC said, "it is abhorring that school books or school bags meant for school-going children who do not have a right to vote would carry photographs of public functionaries even if the functionary is the Chief Minister of the state. Public funds cannot be misused for printed photographs for the personal interest of any politician. The State should ensure that such practice is not continued in future."

Image Credit: ANI/PTI