From West Bengal Coal Scam To 2G Scam: Key Cases In Delhi High Court On September 27

The Delhi High Court (HC) on Monday will hear a handful of noteworthy cases in the national capital. From plea challenging the appointment of Rakesh Asthana as Delhi Commissioner of Police and extension of his service by a year to a plea seeking action against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for revealing the identity of the victim's family of the Delhi Cantt rape case, the judiciary is all set to conduct the hearing on September 27.

Here's a summary of different matters to be heard by the Delhi High Court on September 27

Plea challenging the appointment of Rakesh Asthana

The Delhi HC Court is set to hear a petition challenging the appointment of Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana as Commissioner of Police, Delhi, and extension of his service by a year. The Court had, on the last date of hearing, sought a response from the central government on the said petition. The government has defended the appointment of Rakesh Asthana, saying that no law was violated during the appointment.

Delhi Cantt Rape Case: Plea seeking action against Rahul Gandhi

The Delhi High Court will continue hearing on the petition seeking directions to Twitter and the city police to take action against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for revealing the identity of the relatives of a rape and murder victim in Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi had uploaded the picture of the kin of the victim of the Nangal gangrape and murder victim. In the caption that he uploaded along with the picture, he wrote, "The tears in the eyes of the parents say that their daughter, the daughter of the country deserves justice." He added, "I am with them in this journey for justice."

West Bengal Coal Scam: Abhishek Banerjee & his wife challenge ED summons

The Delhi HC will hear a petition of All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee and his wife challenging ED Summons issued to them. In the previous hearing, the court had sought a response from the federal probe agency over the petition filed by Banerjee. It had however granted no relief to Banerjee or his wife Rujira.

Plea regarding beggars

The Delhi High Court will continue to hear a petition seeking directions for the eradication of begging by children in the national capital.

Plea challenging the appointment of Lalit Kala Akademi Chief

Plea seeking quashing of the entire selection process conducted by the Ministry of Culture for the post of Chairman of the Lalit Kala Akademi and subsequent appointment of the Chairman.

Document leakage case: CBI official, Anil Deshmukh's lawyer bail plea

The court will hear the bail plea of CBI's Sub Inspector Abhishek Tiwari and Lawyer Anand Daga in connection with alleged corruption case for leaking information of a case against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

2G Scam Case

The Delhi HC will continue to hear CBI and ED appeal against the acquittal of former telecom minister A Raja and others in the 2G spectrum allocation scam case.

Gautam Thapar challenges PMLA

The Delhi High Court will hear businessman Gautam Thapar, recently arrested in an alleged bank loan fraud case. His plea challenges the grounds of arrest by ED in a PMLA case.

Plea to bring PM Cares Fund under the scope of RTI

The Delhi HC will continue to hear the plea seeking to declare the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) a 'State' under the Constitution to ensure transparency in its functioning.

(Image: PTI/ANI/Trinamool Congress/Facebook)