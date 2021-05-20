From YSR Leader's Bail To Amazon & Future Groups' Dispute, Key Cases For Hearing On May 21

On May 21, the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court are scheduled to hear and issue orders in relation to some crucial cases. From the bail plea of YSR Congress leader K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju in the Supreme Court to WhatsApp and Facebooks's petition challenging the CCI's order for an investigation of the new privacy policy in the Delhi High Court, here are some of the crucial cases that are on the list of the two courts for Friday.

In Supreme Court

YSR Congress Leader's Bail

On Friday, the apex court is slated to hear the case involving YSR Congress MP, K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, who has been arrested by Andhra Pradesh Police in a sedition case over his alleged critical remarks. Narasapuram MP Kanumuri Raghurama Krishnam Raju, represented by senior advocate Adinarayana Rao and advocate Tatini Basu, alleged that the registration of the case against him was a “vindictive action” by his own party’s government led by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In Delhi High Court

Whatsapp CCI Challenge

The court will continue hearing petitions of WhatsApp and Facebook challenging the Competition Commission of India (CCI) order for an investigation into the messaging app's new privacy policy.

Amazon VS Future Group Dispute

The Division Bench of the court is to continue hearing the plea of Amazon.com Inc challenging an order that allowed Kishore Biyani’s Future Group to proceed with an asset sale deal with Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL).

VS Rathore Phone Tapping Case

The court is also to hear the plea of CBI inspector VS Rathore against tapping of his phone by the department.