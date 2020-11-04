'Frustration Of Sonia Sena': VHP Spokesperson Slams Attack Of Press After Arnab Arrested

After Mumbai Police’s brutal assault on press and media by way of arresting Republic Media Network’s editor in chief Arnab Goswami, National Spokesperson of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Vinod Bansal has said that this shameful attack on the fourth pillar of democracy only shows the frustration of Sonia Sena. Reacting to the arrest of Goswami, the VHP spokesperson took to Twitter to raise his voice against the brutal assault on media.

"Today, the Uddhav Thakre's police inhumanly arrested Republic's editor in chief Arnab Goswami by forcefully entering his home early in the morning. This is a shameful attack on the fourth pillar of democracy and the entire country is shocked by this act. This only reflects the frustration of Sonia Sena," Bansal said in a tweet in Hindi.

In another tweet, he strongly objected and stated that such an act cannot be accepted in democracy while warning the people of the country that tomorrow it could be anyone else becoming the victim of fascism.

Mr. #arnab_goswami may be wrong in ur opinion but for the free press & democracy, if u don’t support #Arnab, you may be the next victim of the fascism. It can't be accepted in today's world. It reminds us the emergency days.#arnabarrested @republic #ArnabGoswamiArrested pic.twitter.com/4bCfNVcmuI — विनोद बंसल (@vinod_bansal) November 4, 2020

Arnab arrested

In a shocking attack on the Republic Media Network, Mumbai Police barged into the house of Arnab Goswami, assaulted and arrested him early morning on Wednesday. He is being taken to the Raigad Police Station in a case that was closed. The Mumbai Police also manhandled Arnab and as many as 8 police vehicles and at least 40-50 Police personnel were in his building premises. The Police officials led by encounter specialist Sachin Vaze refused to let Arnab arrange for his legal and medical assistance. He was then pushed and shoved into the police van as the Raigad Police is said to have taken him to Alibaug police station.

The Mumbai Police even blocked Republic Executive editor Niranjan Narayanswamy and senior associate editor, Sanjay Pathak, from entering Arnab's residence. When Niranjan said that it is his right to report, he was thrown out of the building and the Mumbai Police wanted his phone. This comes after the Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in his latest fake news plant called Arnab "the biggest hawala operator in the city of Mumbai."

In a never-seen-before move, the Param Bir Singh-led Mumbai Police has also filed an FIR against the entire editorial team of the Network, invoking a 1922 British Raj-era law that had last been used in the Emergency-era. In total, Republic Media Network's management & editorial staff have endured over 150 hours of questioning in a variety of cases that are beyond the initial fraud TRP matter.

