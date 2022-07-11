Fugitive criminal on the run for 8 years held by Uttar Pradesh police

Noida, Jul 11 (PTI) A fugitive criminal, wanted in a 2013 murder case in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh, has been arrested by the state police's Special Task Force at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, officials said on Monday.

The Interpol had issued a red corner notice and a look out circular against the accused Majid (30). He was held outside the airport on Sunday as he was coming back from Nepal, they said. Majid left the country in 2016 and fled to Saudi Arabia, Additional Superintendent of Police (STF) Raj Kumar Mishra said.

"Majid was wanted in a case of murder and criminal conspiracy lodged at the Devgaon police station in Azamgarh in 2013. He was absconding for over eight years. We had got an input about his arrival in India and he was caught outside the IGI Airport, Delhi by the Noida unit of the Special Task Force (STF)," he said.

The police team seized two mobile phones, Rs 6,000 and 850 Saudi Riyals from his possession, he said. "Majid was returning to India through Kathmandu. It has also emerged that he got a passport made on the basis of forged documents from Jaunpur district in 2016 and used it to flee to Saudi Arabia," Mishra said.

He said the Interpol's red corner notice was issued against Majid on March 29, 2017, while the look-out circular on July 19, 2019, and the Azamgarh police had also announced a reward on his arrest.

The accused has been handed over to the Azamgarh police for further legal proceedings against him, the STF said.

