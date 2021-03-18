Future-Amazon Case: Delhi HC Upholds SIAC Verdict; Orders FRL To Pay Rs 20 Lakh To PM Fund

In a severe setback to Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail Ltd (FRL), a single-judge Delhi High Court bench on Thurday, told Future Retail to maintain the status quo in its Rs 24,713 crore deal with Reliance, while hearing Amazon's plea against the deal. Upholding the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) order which had ruled in Amazon's favour, the Delhi HC maintained that Future Retail had "willfully violated Singapore Arbitrator's order". Moreover, the judge ordered the Future Group and its directors to deposit â‚¹20 lakh cost in Prime Minister's Relief Fund for providing COVID-19 vaccines to senior citizens of Below Poverty Line (BPL) category.

Delhi HC orders status-quo in Future-Reliance deal

The court has also ordered attachment of Biyani and others' properties in the case and ordered their presence before it on April 28. Asking why Biyani and others should not be detained for 3 months under civil prison, the judge ruled that Future had violated SIAC's emergency order. In October 2020, SIAC passed an interim award in favour of Amazon had asked the Future group to put the deal on hold, stating the deal cannot go through until it finally decides the matter. Later, Delhi HC also stayed the deal, hearing Amazon's plea challenging the order. The Supreme Court too has told FRL to maintain the status quo in the deal, but allowed NCLT to continue its proceedings, but not pass any final order or sanction of the deal.

What is the Amazon-Reliance deal?

On August 29, 2020, the Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd announced its acquisition of Kishore Biyani's Future Group's businesses for â‚¹24,713 crore. The acquisition includes retail and wholesale business along with its logistics and warehouses, bolstering Ambani's retail expansion. With this expansion, Reliance Retail will now have access to Future's Big Bazaar, FBB, Easyday, Central, Foodhall stores spread across India, taking on Jeff Bezos' Amazon and Walmart. With the acquisition, Reliance retail will own 1800 stores of the Future Group's brands spread across 420 cities.

The deal was finalised as the company faced a crunching debt prior to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, more than Rs 15,000 crore as of March 2020. While Biyani was reportedly in talks with creditors to sell shares in many group firms, the group had also defaulted on payments of dues as high as 70% in the case of some of its subsidiaries.part from the Future Group having group-level debts, reports state that banks have additional exposure of â‚¹11,970 crores to the promoter entities of the Future Group. As a part of the deal, Reliance has reportedly asked Future Group’s vendors which include ITC and HUL, to take a haircut of around 40% on their past dues.

What is Amazon's challenge?

Reports state that the US e-commerce giant Amazon had complained to India's market regulator SEBI that FRL misled shareholders by incorrectly saying it was complying with its contractual obligations to Amazon. The US e-commerce giant had acquired a 49 per cent stake in Future Coupons Private Ltd, the promoter entity which owns a 7.3 per cent interest in Future Retail in 2019. Amazon claims that its investment in Future Group came with contractual rights that include a right of first refusal, right to buy into their flagship, Future Retail, after a period of between 3 and 10 years, as per reports. Refuting Amazon, FRL claims that consent for its deal with Reliance was accorded by the Board of Directors of FRL.