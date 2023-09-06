G20 Meet: Terrorists Planning Attack To Create Sensation; Forces Sound Alert Across J&K

With barely a few days left for the G20 Summit in New Delhi, security forces have sounded an alert of a possible attempt by terrorists to carry out an attack in Jammu and Kashmir with an aim to create 'sensation'. An alert has been sounded along the Line of Control as well as in the hinterland.

Sources in the Indian Army informed the Republic, "In anticipation of prominent figures coming to the National Capital for the G20 summit, a heightened state of alert has been implemented both along the borders and within the hinterland. This alert status is a response to the attempts of terrorist groups aiming to orchestrate acts of terror with the intention of generating widespread attention and chaos".

Sources further added that as a countermeasure, multiple operations are currently in progress, spanning the Line of Control and hinterland. These operations are diligently working to thwart any potential attempt by terrorists to disrupt the prevailing peace and stability.

Another official privy to security apparatus said that there is a possibility in all likelihood that out of desperation and directions from a commander sitting across the border, terrorists might try something of this sort to create chaos and show that all is not well in Jammu and Kashmir, we are alert to the situation.

DG J&K Police Dilbag Singh said that Pakistan has been making efforts to rekindle terrorism in Rajouri and Poonch by infiltrating terrorists into the Indian side. "Many such infiltrating groups have already been neutralized, and ongoing efforts are in place to deal with others who managed to sneak in. Areas that are vulnerable are being strengthened to prevent any further infiltration. Terrorism will not be allowed to gain a foothold and will be decisively crushed. The assistance received from local residents in various operations is commendable," he added.

DGP Singh further added that there are currently three distinct groups comprising a total of 9-12 terrorists operating in the area. Out of these, three have already been eliminated, and the search is ongoing for the remaining. These terrorists typically attempt to move towards other regions in Kashmir, specifically Shopian and Kulgam. Notably, a list of foreign terrorists operating in the valley has been compiled, increasing the likelihood that some of these individuals may be affiliated with these groups.