G20 Summit: Entire police on toes, taking help of paramilitary force, says Special CP

In view of the G20 preparations in Delhi, the Special Commissioner of Police (CP) Dependra Pathak said that the “entire police force is on toes. We are taking the help of a Paramilitary force.”

“Police arrangements on the ground are the highest. We will leave no stone unturned as far as the law and order of the city is concerned. Summit areas have certain restrictions. We are quite experienced in handling law and order and VIP security,” said Pathak while speaking to Republic Network.

He further said that the job is quite “challenging” but the team is prepared for the challenges. “We will take help of central agencies if required.”

Delhi police withdraws order of metro station gates being closed

Furthermore, Delhi Police have also withdrawn its 2nd September order, which stated that some metro station gates that open towards the VVIPs route/venue of Summit will be closed from September 8 to 10.

As per Delhi Police, train services will be available at all stations except Supreme Court station, where the services will be affected.

Daryaganj SHO withdraws order asking shops to remain closed

The Station House Officer of Daryaganj Police Station has also withdrawn an order asking offices, shops, vehicle parking, DTC depot. etc in the area to remain shut during the G20 Summit.

According to the order, which was released on Sunday, all government/private offices, shops, commercial establishments offices, cinema hall, vehicle parking, banks and schools, DTC/Cluster bus depot located at Rajghat, Asaf Ali Road, JLN Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg Nishad Raj Marg, Dayanand Road, Kedarnath Marg, Padamchand Marg and Ansari Raod Daryaganj and within the jurisdiction of Daryaganj police station were to be kept closed on September 7 from 10 pm to September 10 up to 10 pm for G20 Summit.