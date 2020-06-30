T-90 Tanks Deployed In Galwan Valley In Response To Aggressive Chinese Posturing

In the wake of the rising tensions in Galwan Valley and the continued Chinese aggression over the LAC, the Indian Army has deployed T-90 tanks in the eastern Ladakh region. T-90 tanks, also known as T-90 Bhishma, are heavyweight yet agile missile-firing tanks, known to be one of the most impeccable in the world. As per reports, six T-90 Bhishma tanks have been deployed in Galwan valley along with state-of-the-art shoulder-fired anti-tank missile systems. India has also deployed Infantry combat vehicles along with 155mm howitzers along the 1597-km-long LAC in East Ladakh.

The decision by the Indian Army to deploy T-90 tanks comes in response to the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) beefing up its forces along the LAC in the Galwan valley. The Indian Army has been sufficiently decked up on the LAC with artillery, arms and ammunition and is combat-ready for a full retaliation if push comes to shove with the hostile neighbour. India has also increased its strength by deploying the Army's three divisions in Ladakh.

Indian Army and the Chinese PLA will hold another round of Lt General-level talks on Tuesday in an attempt to de-escalate tension in eastern Ladakh. The two earlier round of talks were comprehensive and intense negotiations that lasted for hours. The engagement is an attempt to cool tensions following the violent clashes in Galwan Valley on June 15 that left 20 Indian Army personnel dead.

In the previous Lt General-level talks on June 22, sources had said that India demanded a return to the status quo in April, asking the Chinese to remove the additional buildup done in the Galwan and Pangong Tso areas. The talks had lasted for as many as 11 hours. The Indian delegation at the talks is being led by 14 Corps Commander Lt Gen Harinder Singh while the Chinese side was to be headed by the Commander of the Tibet Military District.