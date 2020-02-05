Ganesh Acharya Booked For Sexually Assaulting Assistant Choreographer, 2 More Named In FIR

Ganesh Acharya was booked, on Wednesday, on charges of sexually assaulting a woman, whose accusations against the choreographer had made headlines recently. The First Information Report was registered by the Mumbai Police at the Amboli Police Station, as per a report on PTI. Not just Acharya, the FIR also names two women, Jayashree Kelkar and Preeti Lad, who allegedly assaulted the woman.

As per the report, no arrests have been made in the case so far.

"We have registered an FIR against Ganesh Acharya and two others and further investigation is underway," PTI quoted Additional Commissioner of Police (West) Manoj Sharma as saying.

Senior Inspector Someshwar Kamthe of Amboli police station informed that the FIR was registered under IPC sections 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-C (Watching, or capturing the image of a woman engaging in a private act), 354-D (stalking), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intende to insult the modesty of a woman).

The case

The woman, an assistant choreographer, had approached the state women's commission recently, accusing Ganesh Acharya of sexually harassing her. She had also filed a complaint at the Amboli police station. She had claimed that Acharya used to force her to watch porn videos whenever she’d visit him at his office during 2009-10, while adding that other women too had been victimised.

The woman also claimed that Acharya, along with the two women, had assaulted her at an event for Television Choreographers Association in Andheri on January 26. She had also stated that he deprived her of work by using his position in the entertainment industry.

Ganesh Acharya had denied all the allegations against him. He had stated that he planned to file a defamation suit against the woman, who he claimed he had not met. He had also accused veteran choreographer Saroj Khan, with whom he has been involved in a row over a dancer’s association, to be a part of the conspiracy.

