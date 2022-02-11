Gang involved in robbing ATMs busted, 3 arrested

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Three members of gang, who used to rob bank ATMs, were arrested on Friday morning after a brief exchange of fire in north Delhi's Badli area, police said.

The accused have been identified as Sahib (22) and Shakil (20), both residents of Mewat district in Haryana, and Abid (20), a resident of Bharatpur district in Rajasthan, they said.

After receiving information that the accused would come to the Badli police station area to steal an ATM, the police laid a trap. The accused fired at the police. The police also fired back in retaliation. A bullet hit Sahib's leg, police officials said, adding that all the three accused were nabbed.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused had come to conduct a recce of an ATM. The gang had carried out similar incidents of robbery in the past as well, a senior police officer said.

Earlier, the gang had robbed an ATM in south Delhi, another in Haryana's Karnal, and even in Chennai.

Recently, the gang had robbed an ATM in the Alipur area, the officer said.

The injured was shifted to a hospital and his condition is stated to be stable. A pistol, two live cartridges and one empty cartridge were recovered from their possession, police added. PTI NIT NIT TDS TDS

