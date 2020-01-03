Gang War Inside Bihar Jail; One Prisoner Shot Dead

In a massive breach of security, a prisoner named Manish Kumar was shot dead in a gang war inside Hajipur jail in Vaishali district of Bihar.

Manish Kumar was lodged in Hajipur jail 5 months ago on charges of Gold Robbery, all across the country. Sources say Manish was shot at in the prison cell of the jail. He was shot at from point-blank range on the forehead by a prisoner lodged in the jail. DM Vaishali Udita Singh confirmed the incident and said: "a prisoner named Manish has been shot dead inside the medical ward of the jail by a fellow prisoner. The prisoner has been identified. Raids are being conducted inside the jail. We are investigating as to how the gun entered the jail premises. We will take severe action against those found guilty."

Manish Kumar was involved in the Muthoot gold loot a couple of months ago as he masterminded the incident from behind the bars. On 23rd May 2019, while he was being produced in the court for trial his enemies tried to kill him but he escaped the gunshot.

DSP Hajipur Raghav Dayal said: "a prisoner Manish Kumar, a resident of Rajpakar in Vaishali district has been shot dead He was lodged in jail in a case related to a gold robbery in Bidupur." Sources have told Republic TV, that the fellow prisoner who killed Manish Kumar was also a part of the Gold Robbery Gang and Manish had not given his share of money. That is the reason why he killed Manish. Dead body has been sent for postmortem, and will be handed over to the family members of Manish Kumar. The prisoner who killed Manish has been kept in a secluded cell.

Meanwhile, all the senior officials including DM, SP, IG, Commissioner of Vaishali are investigating this massive breach of security inside the jail. CCTV footage is being ascertained. But the larger question is how did arms enter the jail? This goes to show, how the jail authorities are hand in glove with the criminals, and the criminals can get whatever they want inside the jail.

Earlier there have been reports of Mafia don Shahabuddin talking to RJD president Lalu Yadav from jail. Even selfies of Shahabuddin inside Siwan jail had gone viral. In 2017 Republic TV had reported, that how prisoners were consuming banned contrabands inside Jail.

