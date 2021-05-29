Gangrape Victim From Assamrecords Statement With Bengaluru Police; To Be Produced In Court

Hours after six Bangladeshi nationals were arrested by the Bengaluru police over the sexual assault of an Assamese woman in a viral video, the victim was taken to the Bypanahalli Police station to record her statement on Friday. The victim reached Bengaluru from Kerala and was subsequently taken to the Bowring hospital for a medical check-up. She will be produced in the court on Saturday and her statement will be recorded under section 164.

The young woman was tortured and raped by five men and one woman in the city's Ramamurthy Nagar. The accused had allegedly shot the video of their act and uploaded it on social media handles which in return prompted the Assam Police to publish their pictures online. The Assam Police also assured that anyone providing information regarding the individuals will be rewarded. Hours later, the Bengaluru Police arrested all the accused.

Bengaluru Police registers police case

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant on Thursday took to Twitter and informed that a case of rape was registered against six individuals, including two women at the Ramamurthynagar Police Station. This followed after a preliminary investigation and examination of the contents of the video. Pant further revealed that all culprits are from the same group from Bangladesh. The police further added that the victim, who is also a Bangladeshi national was brought to India for trafficking. The culprits tortured and brutalised her due to a financial matter, the Commissioner added.

The National Commission for Women has also taken cognizance of the matter and expressed that it is perturbed with the incident in Bengaluru. In addition, it also informed that NCW chief Rekha Sharma has written to Karnataka DGP and sought appropriate action against the accused along with a time-bound investigation.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa slammed the incident of an Assamese girl being assaulted and said that the accused will be punished as per the law. He said, "I got to know about the gang rape, whatever action has to be taken it will be taken against the accused. It is a heinous crime. We can't tolerate these kinds of crimes. They should be punished and they will be punished according to the law."