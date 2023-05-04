Uttar Pradesh's Special Task Force (STF) on its 25th anniversary of establishment shot dead notorious gangster Anil Dujana in an encounter that took place in Meerut on Thursday, May 4, afternoon. Anil Dujana, who was known to terrorise the western UP areas, including Delhi-NCR, was killed a month after Atiq Ahmed's son Asad was killed by the UP STF in an encounter in UP's Jhansi district.

According to sources, Dujana was a dreaded gangster involved in over 70 heinous cases ranging from murder, contract killing, extortion and kidnapping among others. He was among 61 most-wanted gangsters in the list of UP Police and the police was on a prowl to nab him.

Anil Dujana was committing crimes for last 20 years: UP STF chief

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, UP STF chief Amitabh Yash stated, "Anil Dujana was killed in an encounter with the Meerut unit of STF today. He was a native of Dujana village and was committing crimes for the last 20 years."

The STF chief said that the UP STF was tracking Dujana's activity and movement for quite some time and today he was nabbed in Meerut. As the Meerut unit of UP STF surrounded him, he attempted to escape from the spot after firing at the police team. The police personnel in retaliation fired at him, wherein he received bullet injuries, eventually leading to his death.

"He was in the wanted list of the UP Police and was not appearing before the court in various cases. At present, we have a list of 41 cases, in which he was wanted, but we are figuring out with various police stations to know the exact number of pending cases against him," Amitabh Yash said.

Responding to the question on whether Dujana was trying to target the civic body polls going on in the state, the STF chief added that the truth will only come to fore after the investigation.

#LIVE | Dreaded gangster of western UP Anil Dujana was killed in an encounter with the Meerut unit of UP STF. He had several cases against him, and he was a contract killer: Amitabh Yash, UP STF chief.#AnilDujana #Encounter #UttarPradesh #AmitabhYash pic.twitter.com/IVim0ESulh — Republic (@republic) May 4, 2023

Notably, the encounter took place amid the voting for the Uttar Pradesh civic body elections. The police stated that the encounter happened on an unpaved road, surrounded by tall bushes, in a village in Meerut, where Dujana and his gang had been hiding. As the STF team approached him, he opened fire which led to the encounter.

Ever since the Yogi Adityanath-led government has come to power in UP, the state's police has been very active in the fight against crime. As per data, 183 gangsters have been killed in various encounters with the UP police till last month. During the same period, as many as 13 policemen lost their lives in encounters.