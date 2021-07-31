Gangster Kala Jathedi Wanted For Several Murders, Arrested By Delhi Police In UP

Delhi Police's Special Cell on Friday, July 31, arrested wanted gangster Kala Jathedi. According to Manishi Chandra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Counter Intelligence of Special Cell, Jathedi was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur. The gangster wanted in several murder cases, was carrying a reward of Rs 7 lakh.

Kala Jathedi nabbed from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

According to the Special Cell, Kala Jathedi was wanted in several cases registered in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan. The criminal and his gang known as the Kala Jathedi gang has carried out 25 murders in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan, over the last 10 months, causing Delhi Police to impose MCOCA on Kala Jathedi. Earlier in May this year, Delhi Police had arrested Mohit Gill, a member of Kala Jathedi gang. Gill (24), was closely associated with the Kala Jathedi gang, the police had reported.

Kala Jathedi is known to be close with gangster Laurence Vishnoi and the two are believed to have run a gang of more than 200 miscreants together. The gang had also played a hand in the escape of gangster Kuldeep Fazza from police custody from GTB Hospital earlier this year. However, Fazza was later neutralised by the police.

Kala Jathedi had also escaped from police custody from Faridabad in February 2020. Since then, the police were convinced that he had fled the country and was running the gang sitting abroad. However, he has now been arrested while hiding. Reportedly, Jathedi was behind ex-wrestler and convict, Sushil Kumar. The wrestler had earlier thrashed Jathedi's nephew Sonu Mahal in connection with wrestler Sagar Dhankar's murder case. Following this, Jathedi had threatened to kill Sushil Kumar.

Sagar Rana murder case

According to sources, on the intervening night of May 4-5, a quarrel had broken between wrestlers at Chhatrasal Stadium which quickly escalated after someone from the group fired shots. The injured wrestlers had to be rushed to the Trauma Centre, Civil Lines, where one of the wrestlers, former junior national champion Sagar Rana succumbed to his injuries. Days later, 24-year-old Prince Dalal from Jhajjar, Haryana was arrested in the case with double-barrel-loaded guns. Another accused in the firing, Sonu Mahal is touted to be a close associate of gangster Kala Jathedi. Sushil Kumar was also named in the crime and the authorities had formed several teams to nab him. However, Kumar denied his involvement and asserted that those involved were not his wrestlers. Sushil Kumar was arrested by the Crime branch in the case and is currently lodged in Tihar jail.

IMAGE: ANI