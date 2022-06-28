Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi Sent To Police Remand Till July 6 By Amritsar Court

In a recent development, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the alleged 'mastermind' of Sidhu Moosewala’s murder, has now been sent to police remand till July 6. According to Punjab police, Bishnoi has been sent to remand in connection with the murder of gangster Rana Kandowalia. According to information accessed, the Amritsar police will grill Bishnoi as he was taken on transit remand from Mansa court to Amritsar.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was brought to Amritsar court by Punjab police on Tuesday morning. Following this, Amritsar ACP Palwinder Singh informed that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been sent to police remand till 6th July. The Amritsar Commissionerate police on Monday had brought Bishnoi for questioning in the case related to the killing of gangster Ranbir Singh, alias Rana Kandowalia. The latter was shot dead at a private hospital in Amritsar last year and Bishnoi is suspected to be the ‘main conspirator’.

Punjab | Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi brought to Amritsar court by Punjab police pic.twitter.com/NQtyXAVwOh — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2022

Earlier this month, the Patiala House Court in Delhi granted Lawrence Bishnoi's custody to Punjab police further allowing them to present the gangster in the Mansa court in Punjab in connection to the Sidhu Moosewala murder case. The Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT) probing Moosewala’s murder brought Bishnoi to Mansa from Kharar, where his probe was underway after his police remand ended on Monday. In a recent, the court had also extended his remand till July 27.

These developments are related to the killing of singer-politician Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known as Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead in Mansa district on May 29, just a day after his security cover was removed by the Punjab government.

Lawrence Bishnoi's father moves SC over his custody to Punjab Police

Lawrence Bishnoi's father on Monday filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the orders passed by the Delhi Court and Mansa Court granting Bishnoi's custody to the police. The SC has agreed to hear the plea moved by Bishnu's father on Monday, the hearing will take place on July 11, 2022. According to his father, Bishnoi was not getting a lawyer in the Mansa Court of Punjab as the bar had refused his lawyer to appear in the court.

Apart from that, he also claimed that there was an old order of the Supreme Court stating that Bishnoi should not be taken to Punjab further adding that despite this, he was taken to the state and is kept under police custody. Levelling these claims, his father also demanded that the matter should be heard in the SC and he can be also questioned in Delhi. Notably, this came at the time when Lawrence Bishnoi had already alleged to have a threat to his life in Punjab as he claimed earlier that he can be killed in a fake police encounter.

Image: Twitter/@LawrenceBishn14