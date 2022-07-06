Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's Police Remand Extended Till July 11 By Amritsar Court

In a recent development, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the alleged 'mastermind' of Sidhu Moosewala’s murder, has now been sent to police remand till July 11 in connection to the Rana Kandowalia murder case. Notably, Bishnoi who was already in police custody till July 06, an Amritsar court has extended his police custody for additional 5 days i.e. till July 11.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was brought to Amritsar court by Punjab police on Wednesday morning as his police custody was about to end. Following this, Amritsar ACP Palwinder Singh informed that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's custody has been extended further by the court and now he has been sent to police remand till 11th July. It is pertinent to mention that on June 28, Bishnoi was sent to police remand till July 06 in connection to his suspected involvement in the Rana Kandowalia murder case.

Punjab | Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi sent to 5-day police remand (till July 11 ) in the Rana Kandowalia murder case: PS Bhandal, DCP Amritsar Law & Order pic.twitter.com/RgyYQk45eh — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022

The Amritsar Commissionerate police on June 27 had brought Bishnoi for questioning in the case related to the killing of gangster Ranbir Singh, alias Rana Kandowalia. The latter was shot dead at a private hospital in Amritsar last year and Bishnoi is suspected to be the ‘main conspirator’.

Notably, earlier in June, the Patiala House Court in Delhi granted Lawrence Bishnoi's custody to Punjab police further allowing them to present the gangster in the Mansa court in Punjab in connection to the Sidhu Moosewala murder case. The Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT) probing Moosewala’s murder brought Bishnoi to Mansa from Kharar, where his probe was underway after his police remand ended on June 27.

Bishnoi's father moves to SC over his custody to Punjab police

On June 27, Lawrence Bishnoi's father filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the orders passed by the Delhi Court and Mansa Court granting Bishnoi's custody to the police. Accordingly, SC has agreed to hear the plea moved by Bishnu's father and the hearing will take place on July 11, the day when his remand will end. According to his father, Bishnoi was not getting a lawyer in the Mansa Court of Punjab as the bar had refused his lawyer to appear in the court.

Apart from that, Bishnoi's father also claimed that there was an old order of the Supreme Court stating that Bishnoi should not be taken to Punjab further adding that despite this, he was taken to the state and is kept under police custody. Levelling these claims, his father also demanded that the matter should be heard in the SC and he can be also questioned in Delhi. Notably, this came at the time when Lawrence Bishnoi had already alleged to have a threat to his life in Punjab as he claimed earlier that he can be killed in a fake police encounter.