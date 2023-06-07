Gangster Mukhtar Ansari Aide Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva Shot Dead Inside Lucknow Court

Gangster Mukhtar Ansari's close aide Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva was shot dead inside a Lucknow court premises. He was allegedly shot by a shooter posing as a lawyer. Two cops and a child were also injured in the incident.

The accused has been arrested by police. Jeeva was brought to a local court in the Kaiserbagh area of the city for a hearing. According to eyewitnesses, five shots were fired.

"It is a serious matter government should take strict action against these incidents," an eyewitness told Republic TV.

Jeewa collapsed on the floor after being shot. The visuals showed him on the ground with authorities trying to stop the bleeding.

"Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva who was held in Lucknow jail was brought to the court for hearing in a case and was shot dead by an unknown assailant," said Lucknow Police Commissioner S B Shiradkar who reached the court premises shortly after the incident.

Lucknow Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Upendra Kumar Agarwal said, "Two police sustained injuries. A child was also injured and admitted to a trauma centre."

Reacting to the development, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "I don't know about this murder but whoever has done it strict action will be taken against them."

Jeeva was accused in the murder case of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Brahmhadatt Dwivedi. He was also one of the accused in the Krishnanand Rai murder case. There were 22 cases on him of murder, of which he was out on bail in 17 cases.