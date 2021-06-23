Gangster Operating Kala Jathedi Gang Held By Delhi Police

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested a wanted criminal of the Kala Jathedi Lawrence Bishnoi gang who was involved in a shoot-out that took place in Punjab yesterday. DCP of Special Cell Manishi Chandra said that the accused Nitish alias Pradhan was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head.

"Yesterday they were trying to commit a robbery when they were intercepted by Punjab police and a gun battle took place between them. In this his aide was gunned down while Nitish managed to flee and had come to Delhi," said Mr. Chandra.

The official said that Inspector Vikram Dahiya, Sandeep Dabas, working under the leadership of ACP Rahul Vikram got a tip-off that he would be coming to ISBT by bus.

A trap was strategically laid at ISBT Kashmiri Gate and in a swift operation, the team safely nabbed the target in a professional manner. The police have recovered a sophisticated pistol from his possession.

Nitish had also made a banner to glorify the Kala Jathedi gang. This banner he wanted to throw at the crime scene after committing robbery in Punjab after eliminating the intended victim to create panic. According to the police, it is the first time when he has been held.

Police said that these days he was leading the Kala Jathedi gang. In March they kidnapped a civil defense volunteer and killed him brutally. They also opened fire 25 times at the crime scene. In March they robbed a Scorpio car from three persons after kidnapping them, one of the victims was killed by them. They used this car to free their aide Kuldeep Fajja.

"One Kapil had influenced him to join Naresh Sethi gang. He attacked the police team and got Naresh Sethi free. After the escape of Naresh Sethi, he along with other gang members also facilitated Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi's escape from police custody. Thereafter, he developed a close bond with Kala Jathedi and other gangsters like Kala Rana, Lawrence Bishnoi," said Mr. Chandra.



