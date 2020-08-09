Gangster Rakesh Pandey Responsible For Killing UP BJP MLA In 2005 Killed In Encounter

In a significant success for the Uttar Pradesh Police, a dreaded gangster named Rakesh Pandey was killed in an encounter by the UP Special Task Force (STF) on Sunday morning, according to IG UP STF, Amitabh Yash. The encounter took place near Sarojini Nagar Police Station in Lucknow.

Rakesh Pandey was responsible for the killing of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai in November 2005 - one of the most shocking political murders in the history of Uttar Pradesh. There were 10 cases registered against Rakesh Pandey under serious sections of the Indian Penal Code. The cases were registered in Rae Bareli, Ghazipur, Mau and Lucknow.

Pandey, a resident of Kopaganj in Mau, was involved in many criminal incidents. He was close to Mukhtar Ansari and Munna Bajrangi. After the murder of Munna Bajrangi, Rakesh Pandey a.k.a Hanuman Pandey became a big shooter of Mukhtar Ansari gang. He was carrying a bounty of Rs one lakh.

READ | Gangster Vikas Dubey's Close Aide Surrenders In UP Court

READ | Yogi Adityanath Breaks Silence On Vikas Dubey Encounter: 'Gangsters Will Meet Their Fate'

Vikas Dubey encounter

This is a success for the Uttar Pradesh Police after the controversy over the encounter of dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey on July 10. Dubey was responsible for killing eight police personnel of the police raid party which had gone to arrest him at his residence. He was killed in an encounter after his car turned turtle as he reached Kanpur along with the Uttar Pradesh STF after being captured in Madhya Pradesh. The police have maintained that the car swerved to avoid a herd of cattle on the road leading to an accident. The police claim that while Dubey attempted to escape in the ensuing confusion, the police tried to capture him alive but had to shoot him in self-defence. While four policemen were injured in the encounter, Dubey was declared dead as he was brought to the hospital.

(Representative image of UP Police, credit: PTI)

READ | UP Govt Hands Over Assets Case Against Vikas Dubey's Aide To I-T Dept, ED

READ | Vikas Dubey Encounter: SC Rejects Pleas Seeking Removal Of Ex-DGP From Inquiry Commission