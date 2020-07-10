Gangster Vikas Dubey Killed In Retaliatory Firing While Trying To Flee: Kanpur Police

In a major development on Friday morning, gangster Vikas Dubey has been killed in an encounter, after his car turned turtle as he reached Kanpur. As per Kanpur Police, the gangster attempted to flee and snatched the weapon of a Police officer, after which he was shot dead in the retaliatory firing. Kanpur IG Mohit Agarwal confirmed that he was declared dead as he was brought to the hospital.

SP Kanpur West also confirmed that Gangster Vikas Dubey attempted to flee after the car overturned. "Police tried to make him surrender, during which he fired at the policemen. He was injured in retaliatory firing by police. He was later rushed to the hospital," SP said. Four Policemen are also injured.

#WATCH Vikas Dubey attempted to flee by snatching pistol of the injured policemen after car overturned. Police tried to make him surrender, during which he fired at the policemen. He was injured in retaliatory firing by police. He was later rushed to the hospital: SP Kanpur West

The statement of Kanpur police states: "While bringing Vikas Dubey from Ujjain, police vehicle overturned near Kanpur Nagar Bhaunti, due to which the accused and police personnel sitting in it were injured. Vikas Dubey tried to escape by snatching the pistol of the injured policeman. Police team chased him and surrounded and asked him to surrender, but he started firing on the police team. The police fired in self-defence, and Vikas Dubey got injured. He was taken to hospital, where accused Vikas Dubey died during treatment."

Meanwhile, sources said that the forensic team has reached the spot. Gangster Vikas Dubey was nabbed in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh on July 9, six days after he and his associates killed 8 Policemen and injured 6 in the Kanpur encounter. The case was then handed over to the Uttar Pradesh STF after he was produced before a UP court via video conference.

