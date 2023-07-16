Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Two, Car Workshop Fire Reported In Separate Incident

A 24-year-old man and a 12-year-old boy sustained burn injuries after a house caught fire in the Bhondsi area here on Saturday evening following a gas cylinder burst, police said.

The incident took place at the house at E Block in the Shanti Kunj Colony here where an illegal gas cylinder godown was being run, they added.

As many as 35 gas cylinders were kept there but only one burst, injuring 12-year-old Durgesh and 24-year-old Akash who lived in the house, the police said.

The duo has been admitted to the hospital for treatment, the police added.

On being informed, the firefighting team reached the spot with two fire tenders and doused the fire within 20 minutes, said Assistant Fire Officer Devendra said.

The exact cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet, Devendra said.

During the investigation, it was revealed apart from storing gas cylinders, the godown was also used for refilling gas illegally, he added.

The officers of the food and supply department also reached the spot and seized all the gas cylinders.

In another fire incident reported on Saturday, a car workshop caught fire in the early hours, burning a car and goods worth a few lakhs, a senior officer said.

Information regarding the fire at the workshop was received at 4.54 am on Saturday, two fire tenders were pressed into service and the fire was doused within an hour, the officer said, adding that no casualties were reported.