Gauhati HC Grants Bail To Rape-accused IIT Student Calling Him 'state's Future Asset'

The Gauhati High Court granted bail to a rape-accused IIT-Guwahati student calling him the 'state's future asset'. The accused student pursuing B-Tech had allegedly raped a fellow student and the court noted that there is a clear prima facie case against him based on all the evidence. However, according to the HC, the students pursuing the technical courses were 'state's future assets' and hence continuation of his detention after framing of charges was not necessary.

Hearing a bail application by the accused BTech student, Justice Ajit Borthakur in his order said, '...as the investigation in the case is completed and both the informant/victim girl and the accused are the state's future assets being talented students pursuing technical courses at the IIT, Guwahati,...continuation of detention of the accused...if charges are framed, may not be necessary."

Gauhati HC grants bail to accused

The IIT student had allegedly raped a fellow girl student on the night of March 28. After she was rescued, she had to be admitted to the hospital the next day. The rape accused was arrested on April 3. Granting bail to the accused IIT-Guwahati student for Rs 30,000 bond along with two sureties, the Gauhati HC in its August 13 order said that the students were young (in the age group of 19 to 21) and hailed from two different states.

Noting that there was no possibility of the accused tampering with their evidence he said, "A perusal of the list of witnesses too, cited in the charge-sheet, this Court finds no possibility of the accused tampering with their evidence or influencing them directly or indirectly if released on bail."

The court also said, 'It is pertinent to be mentioned that it is judicially well settled that while dealing with a bail application, the Court is not called upon to discuss the merits or demerits of the evidence available against the accused. It added '...but some reasons for prima facie concluding while bail is being granted need to be indicated in brief.'

