Gauhati HC Says Parents Can't Give Consent To Settlement In Offences Like Rape Of Minor

In a key development in the Gauhati High Court's Kohima Bench, Justice Arun Dev Choudhury underlined that trial proceedings in matters like 'attempt to a rape of minor' cannot be set aside on the basis of compromise or settlement with the accused, as established by the minor's parents or guardians. Stating that 'grave offences like murder, rape, etc.' cannot be quashed at the behest of the victim in a case, the judge held that 'such offences' tantamount as one 'against the State'.

Therefore, the crime and criminal proceedings cannot be restricted to two individuals or groups, the single-judge bench noted.

"It is also settled that offences which involve moral turpitude and grave offences like rape, murder etc. even if compromised cannot be quashed in exercise of High Court's power under Section 482 Cr.P.C. in as much as such offences are against the State and cannot be restricted to two individuals or groups," Justice Choudhury observed.

Facts of the case at hand

The Gauhati HC's observation holds relevance in the matter wherein the minor's father, the respondent in the case, had filed an FIR at the Kohima (N) Police Station, alleging that his daughter who is a minor was dragged to a secluded location while she was on her way back home. He mentioned that the accused had attempted to molest and murder his daughter too.

A case was registered under Sections 354A (sexual harassment), 307 (attempt to murder) read with Section 18 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Subsequently, the petitioner in the case at hand, the accused, was nabbed and later released on bail. Following this, a charge-sheet was prepared by authorities and while the matter was listed for hearing before the trial court, on November 22, 2016, the parents of the minor and the accused entered into a settlement to compromise justice and quash charges against the accused.

The case at hand before the Gauhati HC was pertaining to the accused's prayer to quash the criminal proceeding against him. And the rationale behind quashing the case was reasoned to be the settlement between both sides, to which, the Court raised strong objections.

The Court, however, held that despite the High Court's power to under Section 482 of Cr.P.C. to quash a criminal proceeding, if amicably mediated, the offences here are serious as they involved a minor. Therefore, the Court held that the case, albeit parents' consent, could not be quashed merely because both sides have struck a compromise.

Image: PTI/Representative Image