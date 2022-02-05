Gauhati HC Upholds Assam's Call To Convert State-funded Madrassas To General Institutions

In a landmark verdict on Friday, the Gauhati High Court upheld the Assam government's move to convert the "provincialised madrassas" to general educational institutions. These madrassas were fully funded by the state government for a number of years.

A division bench of Chief Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, Justice Soumitra Saikia was hearing a plea filed by 13 locals who alleged that this decision amounted to an invasion of their fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 25, 26, 29 and 30 of the Constitution.

The genesis of their appeal lay in the Assam Cabinet's decision dated November 13, 2020, to convert the "provincialised madrassas" into regular high schools and Sanskrit Tolls into study centres. Subsequently, the state Assembly passed a bill in this regard and The Assam Repealing Act, 2020 received assent of the Governor on January 27, 2021. This law repealed The Assam Madrassa Education (Provincialisation) Act, 1995 and The Assam Madrassa Education (Provincialisation of Services of Teachers and Reorganisation of Educational Institutions) Act, 2018.

This was followed by a series of executive orders issued by the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government whereby these madrassas were brought under the State Education Board. Moreover, the State Madrassa Education Board was dissolved and the state government assured that the teachers teaching theological subjects will not be sacked, but provided training for teaching general subjects. All these orders were also challenged by the petitioners.

Division Bench of Honble Gauhati High Court in a landmark judgment delivered today upheld the Act of 2020 to repeal Madrassa Education Procincialisation Acts and also upheld all other notifications to convert 397 provincialised madrrassas to general educational institutions. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 4, 2022

The HC's verdict

At the outset, the bench specified that a total of 401 "provincialised madrassas" were impacted by the Assam government's decision. It clarified that the changes would have no impact on community madrassas some of whom are partially funded by the state government as well.

The petitioner's counsel Sanjay Hegde argued that the "provincialised madrassas" do not cease to be minority institutions simply because they take the state government's financial aid. However, Assam Advocate General Devajit Saikia argued that these institutions lost their minority status since 1995-96 when they were provincialised.

Ruling in favour of the state government, the HC ruled, "The venture Madrassas, which were established by a minority community, would cease to be an educational institution established by a minority community once such a school has been provincialised under the 1995 Act or the subsequent Provincialisation Acts. We have already seen the meaning of provincialisation and the way provincialisation changes the nature of the school, inasmuch as, it is now fully under control of the Government and in fact the teaching and the non-teaching staffs of the Madrassas are Government servants, which has never been in tough. Therefore, these are not minority institutions anymore."

"Let us not forget that these educational institutions are Government institutions. It is not a grant-in-aid school. It is an admitted position that the entire salary of teaching and non-teaching staff of these provincialised Madrasas come from State exchequer. The annual maintenance, repairs of buildings, etc. are all done by the State," the judgment added.