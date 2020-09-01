Gaurav Arya Questioned By ED For 8 Hours; Phone Cloned And Chats With Rhea Retrieved

Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for about eight hours in connection with the alleged links to narcotics and Rhea Chakraborty. The ED collected digital evidence, and scanned and cloned his phone. His alleged chat with Rhea about narcotics too has been retrieved, while the ED is investigating if he indulged in more communication related to narcotics.

Gaurav Arya questioned for second day in narcotics case

Gaurav Arya and Rhea’s alleged chat from 2017 discussing narcotics had leaked, in which terms like ‘hard drugs’ were used. On his way from Goa, he had admitted he knew Rhea, but had never met Sushant Singh Rajput.

He was questioned on Monday as well and refused to comment despite heavy media presence and questions. On Tuesday, he also hired a cameraperson to record the presence of media at the ED office upon arrival.

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau has also been investigating the case in full swing. On Tuesday afternoon, they made a huge breathrough by remanding two drug peddlers.

Interestingly, one of them has admitted knowing Rhea’s brother Showik, who is also one of the accused in the case. One drug peddler has been arrested.

The NCB also busted a drug racket with their raids in Mumbai and Delhi and seized 3.5 kgs of curated marijuana. A person named F Ahmed from Goa has been intercepted. He was supposed to deliver the nacotics to a Bengaluru-based person, who is reported to have links with ‘page 3 celebrities.’

It is being reported that Showik is likely to be summoned by the NCB soon.

Meanwhile, Rhea's parents Indrajit and Sandhya Chakraborty were questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday. Previously, Rhea and Showik were questioned at the DRDO guesthouse for four days in a row.

