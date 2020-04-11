Gaurav Arya Slams Pak's Ceasefire Violation, Says 'Pak Using Coronavirus As A Weapon'

Reacting to India's retaliation to Pakistan's ceasefire violation, Republic TV’s Consulting Editor Major Gaurav Arya on Saturday slammed Pakistan’s attempt and said that they are using coronavirus as a cover and taking advantage of the situation.

Speaking to Republic TV Major Arya said, "I am surprised that in the times where the entire globe is facing such a dire emergency which Prime Minister Narendra Modi compared to the second world war because of its spread as thousands of people have died, even at this time Pakistan has not got over its fixation. They are trying to infiltrate terrorists, doing ceasefire violations, their obsession with Kashmir is the reason why this firing has taken place. We have opened up artillery and given Pakistan a clear message that this will not be tolerated and if they try anything that goes against the norms then they will have to pay a heavy price. So we have put a price tag at Pakistan's shenanigans."

"Even in the case where the JeM terrorist was killed there was a huge funeral and there are reports that suggest that Pakistan has deliberately asked people to get together in the Kashmir valley. This is what Pakistan is doing using coronavirus as a weapon. Pakistan is doing all this under the cover of the coronavirus, they know that India is busy fighting the virus. It knows the world is busy fighting the virus, the Indian Army is busy with fighting the virus and the Pakistani Army is taking advantage of this virus," he added.

India retaliates to Pak's ceasefire violation

The Indian Army on Friday responded to the ceasefire violation of the Pakistan Army by destroying the terror launch pads in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). According to reports, the terror launch pads were used by terrorists who were killed in the Keran sector. Reportedly, the five terrorists were killed by the Army Special Forces in fierce combat on April 5. Along with destroying the terror launch pads, an ammunition dump of the Pakistan Army has also been destroyed.

Foiling Pakistan's attempt to push infiltrators in Kashmir, the Indian Army on April 5, gunned down five terrorists in an encounter in the Keran area of Kashmir’s Kupwara district. The encounter occurred in the Shalbatoo Jumgund area after the terrorists from Pakistan crossed over to this side of the line of control. As per reports, five soldiers of the elite 4 Parachute unit engaged the infiltrators at point-blank range amidst heavy snow, neutralizing the entire batch before succumbing to injuries in the fierce combat.

Further, the elite soldiers were airdropped near the LoC as a part of the Keran operation, which began on April 1 upon receiving information that Pakistan is pushing terrorists infected with COVID-19 in India to weaken its battle against the pandemic.

#WATCH Video shot from drone as Indian army precision targets Pakistani terror launch pads (video source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/gjTtbARadv — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2020

