Maj Gen GD Bakshi Tells Tapan Bose To Visit National War Memorial After Insult To Forces

Reacting to Tapan Bose's shocking comments at Jantar Mantar where he drew a comparison between the Indian Army and the Pakistan Army, Major General GD Bakshi lashed out at the activist saying that he feels "bad for the army men that laid down their lives for the likes of Tapan Bose."

Addressing the anti-CAA protests at Jantar Mantar, Bose said, "Pakistan is not an enemy country, ruling class of India & Pakistan are alike. Our armies are alike too, their army kills their people and our army kills our people, there is no difference between them. If you go to Pakistan and talk to people, they will be very polite to you. In every sentence, they just say 'compromise should happen, you do something'."

'Pak attacked us 4 times'

"I am shocked, today people from that infernal place have said that Pakistan is a great friend of ours, what a benevolent nation. I just want to remind them that Pakistan attacked us 4 times, 1947-48, 1965, 1971, 1999. An asymmetric war of 30 years, in which 80,000 Indians have died," said Maj Gen Bakshi.

'Take a round around war memorial'

Major General GD Bakshi also asked Tapan Bose to take a walk around the National War Memorial in New Delhi which was built to honour the fallen soldiers of the Indo-Pak Wars in 1947, 1965 and 1971, and the Kargil Conflict in 1999, reminding him that over 25,000 men had lost their lives during these wars, to protect the country from Pakistan.

"If you want to call Pakistan a friend, for god sake leave us in peace and get the hell there, go there, go there right now. And you want to equate the Pakistani army with the Indian army? I mean I just request you to take a round at the War Memorial. Do you know how many names you will count? 25,882 of our brothers who laid down their lives defending you. I feel so bad for those boys, who laid down their lives for the likes of Tapan Bose."

