Ghaziabad ADM Attacked With Cricket Bat; One Arrested

The Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of Ghaziabad Madan Singh Garbyal was on Sunday assaulted by a man with a cricket bat while the former was taking a walk in a park, police said. The attacker has been identified as Jasbir Singh, who was a former army man and has been detained.

District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey, spoke to ANI and narrated the incident and stated that the ADM was attacked with a cricket bat in Vishwanath Park in Sector 14 in Raj Nagar. Pandey further said that Garbyal has suffered injuries on his head and face, however, he asserted his condition to be stable.

"The ADM was attacked with a cricket bat in Vishwanath Park in Sector 14 in Raj Nagar. He has received injuries on his head and face. After the incident, he was rushed to the hospital where he has been kept in the intensive care unit (ICU). His condition is stable now," Panday said.

Ghaziabad: ADM Madan Singh Garbyal was attacked with a cricket bat by a Jasbir Singh y'day when the former had gone for a walk in a park in Sector 14. Jasbir has been arrested. DM Ajay Shankar Pandey (pic 2) says, "Doctors say he's out of danger. He is under observation in ICU." pic.twitter.com/4vdywZExNv — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 1, 2020

READ: Abhishek Banerjee hits back at Shah's 'Annay' attack: 'WB better off without your hatred'

READ: Russian news agency staff attacked, detained in Turkey

Investigation Underway

Detailing about the case, the District Magistrate said the attacker, Singh, was dismissed from the army in 1995 after being court-martialled. Singh later started working as a bouncer in a mall but later lost his job.

"It seems he is mentally unstable, he started working as a bouncer in a mall but lost his job," Pandey said.

Furthermore, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ghaziabad, Kalanidhi Naithani apprised about the investigation that is underway and said that the police is looking into the matter and probing the reason behind the attack. "Prima facie we cannot say anything. We are questioning him," he said.

READ: Sharad Pawar communalises attack on Delhi school; says 'because teachers from minorities'

READ: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar asserts 'NDA united' ahead of Bihar polls amid attacks by RJD

(With Inputs from Agencies)