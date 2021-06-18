Ghaziabad Cops Seek Twitter Handles, IP Addresses As Probe Initiated In Fake Assault Video

The Ghaziabad Police is set to probe Twitter accounts that tweeted the alleged fake video of a Muslim man who was physically assaulted and harassed by a mob in Loni. According to reports, the accounts that tweeted the video are now under the scanner by the Ghaziabad Police. The police have also sought Twitter user IDs and IP addresses of the accounts that shared the video which became viral across the country.

Twitter accounts that shared Ghaziabad video under the lens

The Ghaziabad Police's investigation comes as an effort to track the accounts that shared the clip with a communal twist. Therefore, the police have also sent out a notice to Twitter seeking the users' IP addresses and user IDs. Moreover, it is also being reported that accounts that shared the video are likely to receive a notice by the police authorities. Moreover, it is also being said that the misinformation was also peddled by Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Umaid Pehalwan Idrisi. The Ghaziabad Police had also filed an FIR against Idrisi who had been absconding since the FIR was lodged. Speaking to Republic TV on Thursday, the SP leader informed that he was ready to surrender before the police. However, since he is absconding now, the police have intensified the search operations.

Twitter India MD summoned by Ghaziabad Police

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh Police sent a video to Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari in connection with the viral video of an elderly man. According to the notice dated June 17, Maheshwari has been asked to appear in the Loni Border Police Station within a week's time to record his statement.

Twitter no longer an intermediary

The Ghaziabad incident comes amid an already ongoing row between the Centre and Twitter India. Earlier on Wednesday, the government informed that Twitter had lost its "safe harbour" immunity in India for its failure to comply with the IT rules. While the new guidelines came into force on May 26, the social media giant was issued a final compliance notice by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on June 5 as the former was seeking amendments. The Centre had warned Twitter that nonadherence will lead to unintended consequences including Twitter losing exemption from liability as an intermediary.