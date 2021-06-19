Ghaziabad Fake Hate Video Case: Booked SP Leader Ummed Pahalwan Arrested In Delhi

A day after the Ghaziabad police filed an FIR against Samajwadi Party leader Ummed Pahalwan in the fake hate video case, Uttar Pradesh has arrested the neta. As per the UP Police, the SP leader was arrested from an area near the LNJP Hospital in Delhi by the Crime Branch and the Ghaziabad Police in a joint operation on Saturday. Ummed Pahalwan is currently being taken to Ghaziabad.

"He was held from LNJP Hospital, Delhi as per initial information. He was earlier booked for spreading misleading information. Pahalwan will be brought to Ghaziabad and then will be interrogated. So far, 9 people have been arrested in the case. It was a Ghaziabad and Crime branch joint operation," said SSP Ghaziabad Amit Pathak.

SP leader accused of 'communalising' incident via Facebook Live

Yesterday while speaking to Republic TV, Ummed Pahalwan Idrisis who has been booked on charges of “spreading communal hatred” via social media claimed that he had only acted based on the story that Sufi Abdul Samad Saifi, the man who was beaten up, narrated to him. When the Ghaziabad viral video was doing the rounds of social media, the Samajwadi Party leader conducted a Facebook live with the old man who was beaten up and attempted to give a communal colour to the Loni assault case.

"I was just trying to help Abdul Samad Saifi, who was assaulted. I am not absconding. I am just waiting for the police to call me. I am between Noida and Secundrabad. I am not scared to go to prison, I just want to bring the truth in front of everyone," Ummed Pahalwan had told Republic TV.

Ghaziabad fake hate video case

On June 15, a controversy broke out on Twitter after several news media outlets and handles peddled a 'communal narrative' over a video of an elderly man being assaulted in Uttar Pradesh. The video which had no sound showed an elderly man Abdul Samad Saifi being assaulted and his beard being forcibly cut by unknown persons. Publications began claiming that the man was assaulted by the miscreants who allegedly asked him to chant slogans of Jai Shri Ram and Vande Mataram.

Later, the investigation revealed that the man was assaulted by members of his own community after the 'amulets' (tabeez) that he made for them did not work. After several publications gave the incident a communal spin, the UP police registered an FIR against Twitter, Twitter India, and 7 others over the Ghaziabad fake hate video accusing the social media platform of enabling 'criminal conspiracy' against the state.