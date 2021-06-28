Ghaziabad Fake Hate Video: 'Factchecker' Zubair & Journalist Saba Naqvi Questioned By Cops

Intensifying its investigation in the 'Ghaziabad fake hate video case', the police grilled journalists Mohammed Zubair and Saba Naqvi for more than 3 hours on Monday. An FIR was lodged at the Loni Border police station a day after the Ghaziabad police booked Twitter, a news website, some journalists, and opposition Congress politicians in a separate FIR over circulation of the video in which an elderly Muslim man was attacked and his beard shaved by some men, following which a fake propaganda was applied on top to allege a communal angle, notably that the men had 'forced' him to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and that he'd been assaulted for refusing.

Mohammed Zubair and Saba Naqvi file their answers in writing

Mohammed Zubair and Saba Naqvi both were summoned by the Loni Border police in the fake hate video case. Zubair appeared before the Police with two counsels and handed over his 5 pages of written answers. The police interrogated him and asked more than 20 questions. According to sources, Zubair, who runs a fact-checker website, told them that he got to know about the video from social media, and also that someone was forcing the man to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'. However, the police asked him that if he is a fact-checker why did he tweet the video before checking it? On the other hand, Saba Naqvi filed 3 pages of written reply and told the police that she tweeted the video but later deleted it.

Dr. Iraj Raja, SP, Ghaziabad Rural said about the Loni Case during the media interaction that Police will examine their statement and they have been told that if needed they might be summoned again.

Ghaziabad fake hate video case

A case against Samajwadi Party (SP) worker Ummed Pahalwan Idrisi was lodged at the Loni Border police station on Wednesday evening, a day after the Ghaziabad police booked Twitter, a news website, some journalists and opposition Congress politicians in a separate FIR over circulation of the video in which the elderly man from a particular religious community claimed attack by some young men who also 'forced' him to chant "Jai Shri Ram". Filed on the complaint of a local policeman, the FIR states that Idrisi had "unnecessarily" made the video -- in which Abdul Shamad Saifi narrates his ordeal -- with an intention to "create social disharmony" and shared it through his Facebook account. During the investigation, it was revealed that the man was assaulted by members of his own community after the 'amulets' (tabeez) that he made for them did not work.

The matter, however, was completely distorted online, with the fake-news communal angle being shared widely by numerous blue-tick handles with lakhs of followers. The Ghaziabad police had been quick on the uptake, replying to each of the accounts that had peddled the fake news, but the traction their posts got were wholly non-comparable with the engagement that the fake-news tweets garnered.

