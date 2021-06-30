Ghaziabad Fake Hate Video: NSA Invoked Against SP Leader Ummed Pahalwan

Samajwadi Party leader Ummed Pahalwan has been booked under the National Security Act (NSA) for 'stoking religious sentiments' in the Ghaziabad fake hate video case, the Uttar Pradesh Police said on Wednesday. After being remanded to 14-day judicial custody for inflammatory social media posts over the assault of a Muslim man in Loni, Pahalwan has now been slapped with Section 3 of the NSA.

"An FIR under sections 153-A/295-A/504/505 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 67 of IT Act was registered against accused Umaid Pehalwan on June 16 at Loni Border police station and he was arrested and sent to jail on June 19. Action has been taken against the said accused under sub-section 2 of Section 3 of the National Security Act 1980 (NSA)," Ghaziabad police tweeted from its official handle.

Republic TV had earlier reported that the Ghaziabad Police was mulling over booking Ummed Pahalwan Idrisi under the National Security Act. The file recommending his detention under the NSA was sent to the District Magistrate by Tuesday. Under the NSA, Pahalwan can be detained for 12 months without any charge.

Charges against Ummed Pahalwan

When the Ghaziabad viral video was doing the rounds of social media, the Samajwadi Party leader conducted a Facebook live with the old man who was beaten up and attempted to give a communal colour to the Loni assault case. He was arrested by the Ghaziabad Police on June 19 near the LNJP Hospital in Delhi by the Crime Branch and the Ghaziabad Police in a joint operation and was subsequently sent to 14-day judicial custody

On June 15, a controversy broke out on Twitter after several news media outlets and handles peddled a 'communal narrative' over a video of an elderly man being assaulted in Uttar Pradesh. Publications claimed that the man Abdul Samad Saifi was assaulted by the miscreants who allegedly asked him to chant slogans of Jai Shri Ram and Vande Mataram. Later, the investigation revealed that the man was assaulted by members of his own community after the 'amulets' (tabeez) that he made for them did not work.