Ghaziabad Fake Hate Video: Police's Chargesheet Says No Hate Crime, Given Religious Colour

The Ghaziabad Police have filed the chargesheet in the most sensational case of Loni Border in which an old Muslim man was beaten up by a group of people.

The chargesheet filed by the Ghaziabad Police does not mention that the old man was beaten up for not chanting Jai Shri Ram.

Sources have revealed that the Ghaziabad Police has mentioned that Abdul Samad had some financial dealing with Pravesh Gurjur which turned into a dispute.

The Ghaziabad Police have also mentioned that there were frequent calls from both sides.

"The story revolves around Pravesh Gurjur, Abdul Samad and Intzaar. It was Intzaar who introduced Abdul Samad to Pravesh Gurjur. We have call details record of all three. They both called each other frequently. Hence there is no hate crime. Abdul was not forced to chant Jai Shree Ram," a police source told Republic TV's Atul Krishnan.

The chargesheet has been filed against:

Pravesh Gurjur

Adil

Kallu Gurjur

Himanshu

Poli

Shabez

Intzaar

Saddam

Anas

Arif

Babu

It was filed on 1 July before Ghaziabad District Court. The Ghaziabad police will also file a supplementary chargesheet. The court has not taken cognisance of the chargesheet.

The chargesheet has indicated that it was not a case of a religious issue or hate crime and that it was a dispute between two parties that was given a religious colour.

Sources have claimed that police have mentioned that Pravesh and Abdul Samad knew each other for a long time.