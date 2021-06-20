Ghaziabad Fake Hate Video: SP Claims Truth Hidden To Give Communal Spin; More Names Emerge

In a major development in the 'Ghaziabad fake hate video case', Samajwadi Party (SP) worker Ummed Pahalwan has accepted all the charges against him, said Ghaziabad SSP Amit Pathak. Ummed Pahalwan was arrested by the Ghaziabad Police on Saturday in connection to a fake hate video case. Talking to Republic TV, Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amit Pathak revealed that Ummed Pahalwan has accepted all the charges and also revealed a name who was involved along with him in planting the communal hate video.

Ghaziabad SSP reveals the agenda behind planting fake hate video

SSP Amit Pathak talking to Republic TV also shared some insights into the case. "Ummed Pahalwan has accepted all the charges upon him. In the beginning, Ummed Pahalwan also tried to bluff the police when it was said that the victim who was assaulted had himself planted the fake video. The same lie was peddled to 30-40 people of the locality. But as the investigation developed then the truth was unraveled and he confessed that he along with one more person had planned this," said SSP Amit Pathak.

"When the incident took place they knew who had done this, but they purportedly tried to hide the facts in order to sensationalise the incident. This was the reason why they did not approach the police officials after the assault and directly planted the video on social media. He has also revealed that he has some political desires and he wanted to benefit from this incident," added SSP Amit Pathak.

SSP Amit Pathak also revealed the future course of action and said that the one name which has been taken by Ummed Pahalwan who was with him in the plan will be investigated and interrogated. SSP Pathak outlined that the other accused in this case has been traced , ut the mobile from which the video was shot is still missing as it has been purportedly hidden.

Ghaziabad fake hate video case

The case against Samajwadi Party (SP) worker Ummed Pahalwan Idrisi was lodged at the Loni Border police station on Wednesday evening, a day after the Ghaziabad police booked Twitter, a news website, some journalists and opposition Congress politicians in a separate FIR over circulation of the video in which the elderly man from a particular religious community claimed attack by some young men who also 'forced' him to chant "Jai Shri Ram". Filed on the complaint of a local policeman, the FIR states that Idrisi had "unnecessarily" made the video -- in which Abdul Shamad Saifi narrates his ordeal -- with an intention to "create social disharmony" and shared it through his Facebook account. During the investigation, it was revealed that the man was assaulted by members of his own community after the 'amulets' (tabeez) that he made for them did not work.

