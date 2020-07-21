Ghaziabad Journalist Attack: 9 Suspected Accused Arrested, 2 Cops Suspended

In the latest development in the Ghaziabad case, where a journalist was shot in the head on Monday night, sources have reported that 9 people have been arrested while 2 cops have been suspended for inaction.

The chilling incident came to light after a CCTV footage showed Vikram Joshi, a journalist based in Ghaziabad, being intercepted by a group of men who went on to attack him. It is alleged that Vikram Joshi had earlier launched a complaint against the accused of attempting to molest his niece, following which he was grievously assaulted by the group of men.

Following the incident, Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brajesh Pathak had assured that the state government was fully monitoring the incident. "Our team has arrested 5 people. Principal Secretary Home and DGP will talk to UP on this matter and will direct them to take strict action on it. Journalists are our own brothers, we are with them. Whichever police personnel's laxity will appear in it, we will take strict action, action will be taken after investigation," said Brajesh Pathak.

Following this statement by the UP Law Minister, 4 more people have been arrested bringing the total number of arrests in this case to 9. Apart from this 2 cops have also been suspended.

Meanwhile, Vikram Joshi is currently battling for his life at Ghaziabad's Yashoda Hospital. As per the reports of his family members and acquaintances, the bullet from Vikram's head has been removed and he is currently undergoing an operation and is said to be stable.

Read: Uttar Pradesh Govt's Response To Coronavirus Crisis Marred By Confusion: Akhilesh Yadav

'Jungle Raj in UP': Congress

Meanwhile, the opposition, namely the Congress party has hit out at the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over the shocking incident saying that the assault gave an idea about what the law and order situation was in the state.

"Ghaziabad is in NCR. Here is its law of law and order, so you can get an idea of the law and order situation in the whole of UP. A journalist was shot because he filed a complaint with the police regarding the molestation of his niece. How will any common man feel safe in this jungle raj?" tweeted Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

Read: Uttar Pradesh Government To Fast Track Land Allotment For Industrial Units To 15 Days

Read: Ghaziabad Journalist Shot: UP Govt Assures Strict Action; Priyanka Vadra Says 'jungle Raj'