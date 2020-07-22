Disgusting Lack Of Fear Of Law & Order: Singhvi Slams UP Govt As Shot Journalist Succumbs

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi called the law & order system of Uttar Pradesh a 'jungle raj' as he reacted to the death of Ghaziabad-based journalist Vikram Joshi after he was grievously assaulted and shot in the head on Monday. Terming the incident as shocking and scary, Singhvi opined that there was a 'disgusting' lack of fear of law and order.

Vikram Joshi succumbed to his injuries after battling for his life for over 24 hours as he was in a coma. Singhvi recounted the incident and said that it was lucky the daughters were not hit by the attackers. Taking to Twitter, Singhvi expressed his opinion on the death of the scribe.

'Shocking & scary'

Shocking jungle raaj in #Ghaziabad area with journalist #Joshi, already known as complainant in #FIR, being shot on scooter while with his daughters, struggling in coma with bullet in skull! Thank God daughters not hit. Shocking, scary, disgusting lack of fear of law & order! #UP — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) July 22, 2020

Vikram Joshi passes away

Vikram Joshi, the journalist who was grievously assaulted & shot in the head in the late hours of Monday in UP's Ghaziabad, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday. Vikram Joshi was intercepted by bike-borne miscreants as the former was travelling with his daughter, following which he was physically assaulted and was shot at after which the miscreants fled the scene of the crime. Nine persons accused in the crime were arrested on Tuesday while the station in-charge has been suspended for negligence on duty.

Journalist Shot In UP's Ghaziabad

Vikram Joshi, a journalist based in Ghaziabad, was intercepted by a group of men on Monday who went on to attack him, following which he was shot at, with the shooters fleeing the scene. The whole incident was captured on a CCTV camera nearby. Vikram Joshi had earlier launched a complaint against the accused of attempting to molest his niece, following which he was grievously assaulted by the group of men. The chilling CCTV footage also shows the journalist's daughter screaming for help after the accused fled the scene of the crime.

'Strict action will be taken'

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brajesh Pathak has assured that the state government was fully monitoring the incident. "Our team has arrested 5, Further investigation is in progress. Principal Secretary Home and DGP will talk to UP on this matter and will direct them to take strict action on it," said Brajesh Pathak, even as political parties slammed the Yogi Adityanath-led state government.

"Journalists are our own brothers, we are with them. Whichever police personnel's laxity will appear in it, we will take strict action, action will be taken after investigation," he added.

