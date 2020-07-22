Ghaziabad Journalist Succumbs: Family Protests At Hospital, Police Arrests 2 Main Accused

Family members of slain journalist Vikram Joshi protested outside the hospital premises against conducting the post-mortem and demanded the District Magistrate (DM) meet their demands as the Ghaziabad-based journalist succumbed to his bullet injuries on Tuesday. Vikram Joshi's family alleged negligence by the police as the result of his death, pointing out the police had refused to take action even after lodging a complaint against the accused.

Vikram Joshi was grievously assaulted and shot in the head on Monday by bike-borne miscreants who intercepted him as he was travelling with his kin. Two main accused Ravi and Chotu have been apprehended by the UP police. Ravi was involved in planning out the attack while Chotu allegedly fired the bullet at Vikram Joshi. Further, two policemen have also been suspended over negligence and lack of professional attitude.

"Kamaluddin's son shot my uncle (Vikram Joshi) in the head. I demand justice. It was my sister's birthday and my uncle was returning home with her. Kamaluddin's son hit my uncle's head with a rod. By then my little sister, who had fallen off the bike, managed to flee. They then shot my uncle in the head. By the time I reached it was too late and all the accused had fled from the scene", a relative of Vikram Joshi recounted the horrifying ordeal.

Vikram Joshi passes away

Vikram Joshi, the journalist who was grievously assaulted & shot in the head in the late hours of Monday in UP's Ghaziabad, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday. Vikram Joshi was intercepted by bike-borne miscreants as the former was travelling with his daughter, following which he was physically assaulted and was shot at after which the miscreants fled the scene of the crime.

Journalist Shot In UP's Ghaziabad

Vikram Joshi, a journalist based in Ghaziabad, was intercepted by a group of men on Monday who went on to attack him, following which he was shot at, with the shooters fleeing the scene. The whole incident was captured on a CCTV camera nearby. Vikram Joshi had earlier launched a complaint against the accused of attempting to molest his niece, following which he was grievously assaulted by the group of men. The chilling CCTV footage also shows the journalist's daughter screaming for help after the accused fled the scene of the crime.

