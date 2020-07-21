Ghaziabad Journalist Shot: UP Govt Assures Strict Action; Priyanka Vadra Says 'jungle Raj'

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday lashed out at the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over the shocking incident where a journalist was shot in Ghaziabad saying that the assault gave an idea about what the law and order situation was in the state. A chilling incident has come to light in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad where a journalist was grievously assaulted while travelling on a bike with his daughters and was also shot at. He is currently battling for his life.

"Ghaziabad is in NCR. Here is its law of law and order, so you can get an idea of the law and order situation in the whole of UP. A journalist was shot because he filed a complaint with the police regarding the molestation of his niece. How will any common man feel safe in this jungle raj?" tweeted Priyanka Gandhi.

गाजियाबाद NCR में है। यहां कानून व्यवस्था का ये आलम है तो आप पूरे यूपी में कानून व्यवस्था के हाल का अंदाजा लगा लीजिए।



एक पत्रकार को इसलिए गोली मार दी गई क्योंकि उन्होंने भांजी के साथ छेड़छाड़ की तहरीर पुलिस में दी थी।



इस जंगलराज में कोई भी आमजन खुद को कैसे सुरक्षित महसूस करेगा? — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 21, 2020

'Gundaraj in UP'

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal also condemned the incident asking what kind of a 'gundaraj' was going on in the state of UP. "In Ghaziabad, journalist Vikram ji wanted to lodge a complaint of molestation of his niece with the police, the police did not take the matter seriously. Those accused of molestation have now attacked them in a public way, the condition is said to be critical. What kind of a Gundaraja going on in UP?," asked Swati Maliwal.

ग़ाज़ियाबाद में पत्रकार विक्रम जी ने अपनी भतीजी के साथ हो रही छेड़छाड़ की शिकायत पुलिस में दर्ज करानी चाही, पुलिस ने मामले को गंभीरता से नहीं लिया। छेड़छाड़ के आरोपियों ने अब उनपर सरेआम जानलेवा हमला किया है, हालत गंभीर बताई जा रही है।



कैसा गुंडाराज चल रहा है यूपी में ? pic.twitter.com/ecQ3M3YSin — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) July 21, 2020

'Strict action will be taken'

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brajesh Pathak has assured that the state government was fully monitoring the incident. "Our team has arrested 5, Further investigation is in progress. Principal Secretary Home and DGP will talk to UP on this matter and will direct them to take strict action on it," said Brajesh Pathak.

"Journalists are our own brothers, we are with them. Whichever police personnel's laxity will appear in it, we will take strict action, action will be taken after investigation," he added.

Journalist Shot In UP's Ghaziabad

Vikram Joshi, a journalist based in Ghaziabad, was intercepted by a group of men on Monday who went on to attack him, following which he was shot at, with the shooters fleeing the scene. The whole incident was captured on a CCTV camera nearby. Vikram Joshi had earlier launched a complaint against the accused of attempting to molest his kin, following which he was grievously assaulted by the group of men. The chilling CCTV footage also shows the journalist's daughter screaming for help after the accused fled the scene of the crime. Five persons have been arrested.

