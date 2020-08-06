Ghaziabad Journalist Vikram Joshi's Murder: Final Accused Arrested After Rs 25k Bounty

Another arrest was made in the murder case of Ghaziabad-based journalist Vikram Joshi - making it the tenth and the final arrest in the slain journo's case alongside nine others who had been arrested earlier. The tenth accused - Akash Bihari, who was on the run, was arrested by the Ghaziabad police on Wednesday and had a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his head. Vikram Joshi was grievously assaulted and shot in the head on Monday by bike-borne miscreants who intercepted him as he was traveling with his kin.

10th accused arrested in slain journalist's murder case

"Nine of the accused were arrested immediately after the incident. One accused, Akash Bihari, was missing and searches were carried out for him. A reward of Rs 25,000 was also announced on his arrest. Akash has also been arrested early on Wednesday," Senior Superintendent of Police, Ghaziabad, Kalanidhi Naithani said, as quoted by PTI. "All accused in the case have been arrested now," he said.

Vikram Joshi passes away

Vikram Joshi, the journalist who was grievously assaulted & shot in the head in the late hours of July 20 in UP's Ghaziabad, succumbed to his injuries on July 21. Vikram Joshi was intercepted by bike-borne miscreants as the former was travelling with his daughter, following which he was physically assaulted and was shot at after which the miscreants fled the scene of the crime. Two policemen were suspended over negligence and lack of professional attitude.

Family members of the slain journalist protested outside the hospital premises against conducting the post-mortem and demanded the District Magistrate (DM) meet their demands as the Ghaziabad-based journalist succumbed to his bullet injuries on 21 July. Vikram Joshi's family alleged negligence by the police as the result of his death, pointing out the police had refused to take action even after lodging a complaint against the accused.

Journalist Shot In UP's Ghaziabad

Vikram Joshi was intercepted by a group of men on 20 July who went on to attack him, following which he was shot at, with the shooters fleeing the scene. The whole incident was captured on a CCTV camera nearby. Vikram Joshi had earlier lodged a complaint against the accused of attempting to molest his niece, following which he was grievously assaulted by the group of men. The chilling CCTV footage also shows the journalist's daughter screaming for help after the accused fled the scene of the crime.

