Ghaziabad: Police raid hookah bar, 22 held

Ghaziabad, Sep 11 (PTI) The Kavi Nagar police on Saturday raided a hookah bar here and arrested 22 people, including six girls.

According to police, the bar was being run stealthily in Raj Nagar District Centre (RDC). Following a tip-off around 2.40 pm, police raided Heart Beat Next Café and arrested 22 people, including six girls, besides recovering different types of smoking stuff, DSP Anshu Jain said.

Nine hookahs, 14 smoke coils and tobacco of different flavours was also seized.

Sameer Khan, a hookah bar operator, has been arrested, Jain said, adding that two bar operators Javed and Mohit are absconding. PTI CORR RDK RDK

