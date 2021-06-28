Ghaziabad Police To Move SC, Challenge Karnataka HC's Interim Relief To Twitter MD

In a major development in the Loni video incident, the Ghaziabad Police has decided to challenge the order of the Karnataka High Court before Supreme Court. Speaking to Republic TV, SSP Ghaziabad Amit Pathak confirmed that they are moving before the apex court. A highly placed source said that they have prepared the legal application and it can be moved anytime.

"We are also mulling over a few more aspects. Public prosecutor has suggested a few points. We will oppose every point of the interim relief which was given to Twitter MD Manish Maheshwari. They have ignored us many times. It is a serious case people wanted to send panic wave in the society and create riot-like situation. We need to arrest all who tweeted the video with an ulterior motive," said the source.

The source said that they will tell the Supreme Court through their special counsel that a few people were making ground for a riot-like situation by tweeting such videos and no action was taken against them. The source said that Twitter even didn't mark the fake hate video as 'disputed' to prevent the tense situation.

"We had been taking legal opinion and now we are all set to move to the apex court," said the official.

Karnataka High court had given interim protection to Twitter MD Manish Maheshwari. He was served notice twice to join the investigation but he didn't join. Now Ghaziabad police is saying that they are left with no other option except to approach the Supreme Court.