Woman IAS Officer, Sister Attacked By Unidentified Man In UP's Ghaziabad

A woman IAS officer of Haryana cadre and her sister were attacked by an unknown person with an iron rod at her residence in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. The incident took place near Ghanta Ghar police station limits of Ghaziabad. Police said that a report has been filed as per investigation.

Taking to her personal Twitter account, IAS officer Rani Nagar, shared the details of the incident. She said the incident took place when she and her sister were standing at their residence gate around 9 pm on May 30.

READ | 4 DSPs Reshuffled In Ghaziabad Police, 1 New IPS Officer Gets Posting

"At that time, a person from B-96 New Panchvati Colony in Ghaziabad and came towards our residence's gate. The person tried to hit me on my head with an iron rod ... I managed to move away. After that, the person hit my sister with the iron rod on her leg causing her injury. Due to the injury at present my sister is unable to walk," she tweeted in Hindi.

मैं रानी नागर पुत्री श्री रतन सिंह नागर निवासी ग़ाज़ियाबाद गाँव बादलपुर तहसील दादरी ज़िला गौतमबुद्धनगर आप सभी को सूचित करना चाहती हूँ कि आज दिनांक 30 मई 2020 को रात लगभग 09-10 बजे के बीच में मैं रानी नागर व मेरी बहिन रीमा नागर अपने ग़ाज़ियाबाद स्थित आवास के गेट पर खड़े थे। उसी — Ias Rani Nagar (@ias_raninagar) May 30, 2020

Rani Nagar also shared images of the injury mark on her sister's leg which she stated were caused by the attack with the iron rod.

READ | No New Tax In UP To Deal With Economic Impact Of COVID: Yogi

(With inputs from ANI)