Ghazipur Bomb Seizure: IED May Have Been Dropped In Punjab And Kashmir By Pakistani Drones

The explosive used in the IED, which was seized from Delhi's Ghazipur flower market on January 14, is suspected to be part of bigger consignments dropped using drones from Pakistan, officials said on Monday.

The recent seizures from bordering states of Punjab and Jammu Kashmir, and the use of RDX in the IED found at the market indicate ISI's role, they said. The IED was seized from the busy area ahead of Republic Day.

"Nearly 40 people associated with the Ghazipur flower market have been questioned as part of a probe following the seizure of the IED. But we are yet to make any headway in the case. Local inquiries conducted so far have not given any concrete material," a senior police officer, who is part of the investigation told PTI.

On Monday, the National Security Guard (NSG) informed the Delhi Police that the IED seized from the Ghazipur market had a timer device attached to it and had ammonium nitrate and RDX as its components. Police officials probing the case said that RDX has been used in blasts in the national capital earlier too.

No arrest has been made in the Ghazipur case till now and the police are examining footage of multiple CCTV cameras to find a suspect.

Ghazipur bomb probe

Police officials suspect that the kind of explosive used in the seized bomb could have been part of consignments dropped in J&K and Punjab via droned from Pakistan. The NSG had sent experts from its National Bomb Data Centre (NBDC) based in Haryana's Manesar to defuse the IED. A final post-blast investigation report submitted to the Delhi Police states that the IED contained ammonium nitrate, RDX, a 9-volt battery, iron pieces that could act as shrapnel during an explosion, and had a timer device attached to it.

The RDX was used as the core explosive in the IED but it did not blow off due to a "glitch" in the circuit, the police said quoting the investigation report.

