Ghazipur IED Case: Delhi Police Collect Data Of Mobile Phones, SIM Cards Sold In The Area

As part of the Ghazipur IED probe, the Delhi Police are now gathering data of all mobile phones and SIM cards sold in shops in and around the area. Police are covering all individuals present at the Gahzaipur flower market in recent days as part of the investigation. Security has been tightened in the national capital ahead of the Republic Day celebrations.

According to police sources, after a Special Cell of Delhi police failed to find clues about the suspects in the IED, the team is now collecting mobile and SIM card data used near the area. The police are carrying out enquiries on shops near the Mandi area along with the shops in the areas adjacent to Ghaziabad. The investigation team are also analysing the CCTV footage obtained from the cameras placed in the market.

Delhi IED investigation

The IED was found inside an unclaimed bag recovered from Gate No. 1 of Ghazipur Mandi, Delhi. The bomb was diffused by NSG. Delhi Police, carrying out the investigation have added Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI as the suspect in the matter.

“The team of Special Cell is collecting the data of all the mobile phones and SIM cards sold in the last one month in the shops at the Ghazipur market area along with the area adjacent to Ghaziabad. The shopkeepers are being asked to share the details of the customers who bought the mobile phones or SIM cards in the area to find some clue in the investigation,” sources in the special cell told ANI.

Furthermore, they also informed that the cell has taken dump data from mobile towers in and around Ghazipur Mandi to trace the usage of the unidentified bag. “The team of Special Cell has also taken dump data from mobile towers in and around Ghazipur Mandi. The dump data has been collected before and after two hours of the police receiving the information. All the numbers that were active at that time within a one-kilometre radius of Ghazipur Mandi are being closely scrutinized. By filtering all these numbers, the police are trying to reach the suspects,” sources told ANI.

Multi-layer security cover, facial recognition systems in place

Meanwhile, after the IED was found at Ghazipur Flower Market, the Delhi Police have fortified areas in and around Rajpath. New Delhi DCP Deepak Yadav has said that multi-layer security cover, facial recognition systems (FRS) and over 300 CCTVs have been installed as a part of the security measures. Apart from the terror threat, the rise in cases of COVID-19 is also a major challenge for the force, the officer said. He added that he has briefed the police personnel about the necessary precautions that need to be followed and has tightened the security arrangements in the national capital.

Delhi Prohibits flying of drones and UAVs till Feb 15

Reacting to the security threat in the national capital ahead of the Republic Day, Delhi Police on Tuesday issued an order, prohibiting the flying of drones, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), unmanned aircraft systems (UASs), remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, etc till February 15. The order will come into the effect from January 20 and will remain in force for the next 27 days unless withdrawn earlier, as per the Delhi police. The order comes amid reports that certain criminal or anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India might pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations.

“Anti-drone teams are deployed in the national capital. They check any unmanned machines flying in the area. This team is now part of ssecurity which will ensure safety in the national capital till the Republic Day celebrations are over. The Delhi police is also looking at technology as a major part of its security,” Republic TV reporter Ananya Bhatnagar informed from Delhi.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: REPUBLIC WORLD/ ANI