In one of the biggest seizures of Heroin, a container holding more than 20 tonnes of licorice coated with Heroin has been seized from Nava Sheva Port in Mumbai by a team of Delhi Special Cell officers.

Heroin worth Rs 1725Cr seized in Mumbai port

On Wednesday, a Delhi Special Cell senior official informed that the total quantity of Heroin coated on licorice weighing 22 tonnes is 345 kgs approximately.

Delhi Special Cell Police officer said, “The value of the Heroin seized is Rs 1725 crores in the International market.” “The main accused is an Afghan National who is based in Pakistan. The truck was channelised from Afghanistan and the consignment company is from Dubai. The ship was also ported from a neighboring country,” Delhi Special Cell Police official said.

Notably, the consignment came on 21 June 2022 and was on hold at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust.

“The consignment was seized on September 16 from Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust in Mumbai. Two Afghan nationals have been apprehended by our team officials. Both Afghan Nationals were residing in India by extending their visas multiple times,” the Delhi Special Cell Police official said.

Delhi Special Cell Police further highlighted that no other agencies were known about this consignment. “Our team officials conducted extensive groundwork and transported the consignment to Delhi,” the official added.

