Kanpur: Girl Attacked By A Man, Alleges Inaction By UP Police

A girl from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh was allegedly attacked by a man. The girl informed that her house owner's brother attacked her father first and then attacked her when she went to save her father. She alleged that the police did not provide any help when she approached them. She further informed that there was no female constable deployed for her assistance. Inspector-general of police Kanpur Mohit Agarwal informed that there is a feud between the two neighbours (the victim and attacker) and further investigation is underway.